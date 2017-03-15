Former Clemson player trains Honey Boo Boo’s mom on TV series

Kenya Crooks doesn’t slow down, doesn’t give up and doesn’t cut his clients any slack – no matter how famous they might be.
“It’s weight loss. You’re gonna have some highs, you’re gonna have some lows,” Crooks said. “Commit to the greater vision and the better version of yourself. Be committed to that person and don’t let anybody talk you out of that.”
South Carolina native Crooks, who some might remember from his time as Clemson University receiver from 1994-96, recently made his debut on a new TV show featuring Honey Boo Boo’s mom, Mama June.
The WE tv series is called “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” and Crooks said he has worked his magic as an Atlanta-based celebrity trainer to help June “Mama June” Shannon leave her 400-pound lifestyle behind and shrink down to a size 4, an image she’ll reveal in the final episode of the season.
All three episodes that have aired so far can be watched online, and the first episode is available for free. The fourth episode of the seven total scheduled for the season will air on Friday at 10 p.m. on WE tv, Crooks said, and a second season is likely.
Crooks, born in Seneca, began his career as a weight-loss trainer in the early 2000s, after his stint with college football came to an end. By chance, he helped a woman he met at the Gold’s Gym in Clemson lose 30 pounds in 30 days, and Crooks recalled that was when he realized the potential a career in fitness had to offer him.
He started training others and, after finding success in South Carolina, moved to Atlanta to pursue bigger opportunities, he said. Now he said he has customers in multiple countries getting “Kenya-fied” and buying into his workout plans and supplements.
“That’s what I’m most proud of – I’m a college dropout who created a million-dollar business before I even got a TV show,” Crooks said. “You’re talking about a guy who, the first year I did this, probably made $6,000.”
Crooks said it’s been a joy to work with Mama June and to get to know her family. Though he had never watched “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” or even necessarily anticipated working with someone like Mama June, he said her weight-loss journey has been an exciting success.
“Don’t be afraid to take chances, don’t be afraid to take risks. Once I get a thought, I just go,” Crooks said. “There was a time when I used to talk myself out of stuff – you just have to go and you just have to trust yourself.”
Comments