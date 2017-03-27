AP Exclusive: 'Bathroom bill' to cost North Carolina $3.76B

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida Pause

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament

0:49 Thornwell describes the Gamecocks overcoming halftime deficit to beat Florida

0:33 Cancel classes! South Carolina fans get fired up at welcome-back event

0:48 Gamecocks celebrate win over Florida

2:26 Welcome home: South Carolina basketball players address fans

3:14 Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class

0:56 Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four

1:05 USC AD Ray Tanner talks with crowd at team arrival