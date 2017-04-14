Celebrities

April 14, 2017 8:22 PM

Beaufort mansion from ‘The Big Chill,’ ‘The Great Santini’ finally sold, 4 years later

Posted by Graham Cawthon

Tidalholm, built in 1853 and made famous through its appearances in such films as ‘The Big Chill’ and ‘The Great Santini,’ has a new owner - four years after it went on the market.

The 7,400-square-foot waterfront property at 1 Laurens St. had an initial asking price of $4.5 million in 2013. The final sale price came in at $1.76 million, sold to Josh Tashijan, a founder and principal at Centurion Real Estate Partners.

According to the New York Post, the home is set for a 2018 move-in date.

About the property:

  • Includes 7 bedrooms and 7 full bathrooms
  • The second story of the home was built in 1893 following a hurricane.
  • It was used as a guest house from the 1930s to 1970s, when it returned to a private residence.
  • It once housed a restaurant downstairs.
  • Even before it became a film site, it was a destination for writers whose work was later adapted for the big screen.
  • Actor Tom Berenger enjoyed the house so much that after the filming of ‘The Big Chill,’ he was married on the grounds.

A glimpse at the property:

Feeling nostalgic?

“The Big Chill” opening sequence

Videocasette (speaking of nostalgia) release trailer

Clip: The funeral procession, showcasing several Beaufort-area locales

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

