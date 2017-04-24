Celebrities

April 24, 2017 8:15 AM

Sean Hannity calls sexual harassment accusation '100% false'

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication."

Debbie Schlussel tells Tulsa, Oklahoma, radio station KFAQ that Hannity repeatedly asked her to come to his hotel with him during a book signing event and a broadcast of his radio show in Detroit. She says Hannity called her after the show and yelled at her. She says "it was made clear to me that I didn't go back to his hotel with him after."

Hannity responded to the New York Daily News in a statement . He says Schlussel has been lying about him for over a decade "in an effort to slander, smear and besmirch" his reputation.

Schlussel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Hannity's statement.

