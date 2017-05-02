WIS hires new chief meteorologist to replace Robb Ellis

WIS-TV has filled a major vacancy with a hire from Virginia.
Dominic (pronounced duh-min-iss) Brown posted on his verified Facebook account that he will be the Columbia TV station’s new chief meteorologist.
Brown is a meteorologist with WTKR news in the Norolk and Virginia Beach, Va. area.
Former chief meteorologist Robb Ellis announced he was leaving his post in early March.
Brown said on Facebook he is planning to start at WIS June 12.
“So I'm looking forward to making South Carolina my new home very soon....and being a little closer to my family back in Georgia, too. (My mom is already planning meals to cook me!! Lol)” he said on Facebook.
Brown had been with WTKR since June 2012. Before that, he worked at WCTI in New Bern, N.C.
Brown has a master’s degree in geosciences/broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast news from the University of Georgia.
