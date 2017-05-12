Celebrities

May 12, 2017 5:19 AM

Stay classy, USC, Will Ferrell delivers commencement talk

By JOHN ROGERS Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

One of the University of Southern California's most distinguished alums — funnyman Will Ferrell — is returning to his alma mater to give the keynote address at this year's 134th commencement.

The question remains: Will the member of the Class of 1990 bring arguably his most famous comic persona with him to Friday's ceremony — faux TV anchorman Ron Burgundy?

Or will the former "Saturday Night Live" star delve into one of his many other characters.

Ferrell, who earned a journalism degree from USC, has starred in films such as "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," ''Elf" and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

The longtime supporter of campus causes also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2011.

More than 15,000 USC students are receiving degrees Friday.

