May 13, 2017 7:00 PM

Tender ballad by Portugal's Sobral wins Eurovision

By IULIIA SUBBOTOVSKA and JIM HEINTZ Associated Press
KIEV, Ukraine

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday with a gentle romantic ballad that challenged the event's decades-long reputation for cheesy, glittery excess.

Sobral sang his Amar Pelos Dois (Love For Both) in a high, clear tenor accompanied by quiet strings and a piano. Unlike the 25 other competitors who performed on a wide stage backed by flashing lights, bursts of flames and other effects, Sobral sang from a small elevated circle in the middle of the crowd, an intimate contrast to others' bombast.

"Music is not fireworks, music is feeling," he said while accepting the award.

