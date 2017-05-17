Celebrities

May 17, 2017 8:10 PM

NY podiatrist, girlfriend sentenced in wife murder plot

The Associated Press
NEW CITY, N.Y.

A Rockland County podiatrist who admitted to plotting with his girlfriend to kill his estranged wife has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.

Forty-three-year-old Ira Bernstein was sentenced on Wednesday along with his 36-year-old girlfriend, Kelly Gribeluk, who got four to 12 years in prison.

Both had pleaded guilty to conspiring to hire a local businessman to kill the podiatrist's wife. They also admitted to plotting to beat two insurance investigators to discourage them from bringing fraud allegations against Bernstein's podiatry practice.

Prosecutors say the conspiracy was caught on audio, video and wiretaps. They say the alleged hit man reported the plan to police.

Before the sentencing, both defendants said they were sorry.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School

VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School 0:55

VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School

The lure of vanity license plates in South Carolina 1:45

The lure of vanity license plates in South Carolina

Relationships big for Jaycee Horn in recruiting process 1:25

Relationships big for Jaycee Horn in recruiting process

View More Video

Entertainment Videos