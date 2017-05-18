SC native, Fox anchor Ainsley Earhardt on Ailes: ‘I will be forever grateful’

Thursday’s news of the death of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes hit several staffers hard, including S.C. native Ainsley Earhardt.
Earhardt, a Spring Valley High and University of South Carolina graduate, appeared near tears as she and fellow “Fox & Friends” anchors shared the news, according to multiple media reports.
Ailes, 77, was credited with making Fox a ratings powerhouse over his 20 years at the helm. “Many people out there would say he saved this country by starting the Fox News Channel,” Earhardt said.
Ailes stepped down from his Fox post in July 2016 following sexual harassment charges, claims which he denied. A cause of death was not available Thursday, but Ailes was known to be in poor health.
“He went out in such a sad way, but who doesn’t have sins,” Earhardt said. “We all have our sins and cross to bear and Roger, I will love you forever. You gave me an opportunity and I will forever be grateful and know that I would not have this job if it was weren’t for you. You rest in peace Roger and I hope that you are at peace.”
