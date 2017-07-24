Japan marks three-year countdown to Tokyo 2020 Games

In this July 23, 2017 photo, the Olympic village is seen under construction in Tokyo. Japan has begun its three-year countdown to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with relays, concerts and dancing meant to help drum up public enthusiasm for the event. The 2020 Games will be Japan’s first summer Olympics since the 1964 games in Tokyo. After a rocky start, organizers are gearing up to get the public more involved. Kyodo News via AP Yohei Kanasashi