Arsenio Hall cancels Columbia comedy shows due to Hurricane Irma

Comedian Arsenio Hall has canceled two shows scheduled in Columbia this weekend due to the looming impact of Hurricane Irma.

Hall was supposed to perform at the Comedy House on Friday and Saturday nights.

Those shows will be rescheduled for sometime in early 2018, according to the Comedy House’s website.

Credit card refunds will be issued for tickets bought on the website. Cash refunds may be picked up Sept. 7 through Oct. 7 at the Comedy House box office, 2769 Decker Blvd.

