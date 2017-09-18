Wrestler Ric Flair makes first public appearance since health scare

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair made his first public appearance since falling ill a month ago from a mysterious life-threatening illness.
Flair, 68, attended a ceremony at Riverside Military Academy in Georgia, involving the son of his fianceé Wendy Barlow.
On His Way And Looking Good! The Seabass! Thanks For Having Us Riverside Military! pic.twitter.com/OB6WgFeXHx— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 15, 2017
“On His Way And Looking Good!...Thanks For Having Us Riverside Military!” Flair tweeted Friday, including photos of him with cadets and with Barlow and her son.
Flair looked thin, but healthy in a blue jacket with lavender silk scarf tucked in the pocket, along with of gold jewelry around his neck.
Wendy Barlow noted on social media that her son was becoming a cadet at the ceremony, according to ProWrestlingSheet.
Flair is a former Charlottean who currently lives in the Atlanta area, where he was hospitalized on Aug. 11.
He remained in the hospital for a month and was in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery for an unnamed illness. Flair spent part of the time in a coma, it was reported.
Barlow said in a private Facebook she took Ric to the hospital with severe abdominal pain and that he was suffering from multiple organ problems.
Look Who Popped In Today! Sir Charles pic.twitter.com/GVl3elpDAH— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 14, 2017
