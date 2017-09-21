More Videos

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Pause
Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 2:27

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 0:40

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College 4:41

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville 1:27

York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

  • Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

    Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count.

Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count. Eric Garland/McClatchy
Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count. Eric Garland/McClatchy

Celebrities

Ric Flair’s mystery illness finally revealed, says People

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

September 21, 2017 12:35 PM

Wrestling icon Ric Flair is blaming his recent health scare on decades of social drinking that finally caught up with him, according to a People magazine story published this week.

The article, posted Sept. 20, also identities the mysterious illnesses that Flair’s family and management have refused to discuss: The early stages of kidney failure and congestive heart failure. He remains in a convalescent center in Atlanta and needs a nurse, the article reports.

Flair, 68, told the magazine he will never drink again. He tweeted out a link to the article on Wednesday, noting he gave People an exclusive.

“I’m not out of the woods yet,” Flair told People. “Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this...”

Flair was taken to an Atlanta hospital on Aug. 11 by his fiancée, Wendy Barlow, with severe stomach pains. He ended up staying for nearly a month, including periods when he was listed in critical condition and in a coma.

Doctors inserted a pacemaker and removed a part of his bowel, according to People.

Sources have said on social media that he was given only a 20-percent chance of survival at one point. His manager, who has since been fired, took to social media and asked fans for prayers.

Flair made his first public appearance last week when he attended a ceremony at the military college where Barlow’s son is a student.

He is a former Charlottean who now lives in Atlanta. Flair has famously escaped death more than once, including surviving a plane crash in Wilmington, North Carolina, and being struck by lightning.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

View More Video