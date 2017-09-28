Audrey Hepburn mementoes fetch $6.2 million at auction

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, a script for the film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' owned by the iconic actress Audrey Hepburn is displayed at Christie's auction house in London. Fans of Hollywood glamour have snapped up mementoes from the collection of the late Audrey Hepburn at a London auction. The star's personal shooting script for "Breakfast at Tiffany's" sold for 632,750 pounds

$846,619) at Christie's on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017, seven times its pre-sale estimate and one of many lots that smashed expectations.