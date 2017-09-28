Mexican rescue dog Frida became symbol of earthquake hope

Journalists surround Frida, one of three Marine dogs specially trained to search for people trapped inside collapsed buildings, during a press event in Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. According to the Marines, the eight-year-old Labrador Retriever has identified 53 people trapped under rubble in her career, 12 of them alive. Frida and her counterparts have been active in the search for survivors and bodies in Mexico's two recent major earthquakes. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo