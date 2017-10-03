Horror and heartbreak: Stars react to Las Vegas shooting

More Videos 2:10 Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:34 Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 2:09 Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 1:54 Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 0:57 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing. LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

