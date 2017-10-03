Erroneous reports about Tom Petty's death cause confusion

More Videos 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 Pause 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:10 Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:34 Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 2:09 Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three. (Video includes photos from the Kansas City Star archives and the Associated Press) Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three. (Video includes photos from the Kansas City Star archives and the Associated Press) Monty Davis and Timothy Finn The Kansas City Star

