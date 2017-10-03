Celebrities

Late-night TV hosts decry Las Vegas killings, gun laws

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 1:17 AM

LOS ANGELES

Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control.

They spoke out on Monday, the day after the worst shooting in modern U.S. history claimed at least 59 lives.

Kimmel criticized Republican congressional leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, accusing them of bowing to the gun lobby.

On Comedy Central, the South African-born Noah said he was dismayed by how many mass shootings he's seen in just two years in America. He mocked current GOP legislation aimed at loosening gun rules.

A measured Stephen Colbert appealed to President Donald Trump, a regular target for the CBS host.

He called on Trump to "make America great again" by passing common-sense gun control legislation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death
VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School 0:55

VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

View More Video