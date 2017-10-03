The Latest: Country star Aldean says his 'heart aches'

A broken window is seen at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Authorities say Stephen Craig Paddock broke the window and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Sean Bean, left, of Livermore, Calif., and his girlfriend Katie Kavetski, of San Leandro, Calif., who both attended a concert where a mass shooting occurred, embrace on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Two women embrace outside of a family assistance center Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The makeshift center was set up to help families and others reconnect after the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.
John Locher
AP Photo
People drive a cart through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP Photo
This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows him at left with his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at right. Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, killing dozens and wounding hundreds.
Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)
Eric Paddock holds a photo of him, at left, and his brother, Stephen Paddock, at right, outside his home, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday killing dozens and wounding hundreds.
John Raoux
AP Photo
A woman hides inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Al Powers
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Debris is strewn through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP Photo
A body is covered with a sheet after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Las Vegas Sun via AP
Steve Marcus
Melissah Burke and her husband Stephen, of Seattle, walk along the Las Vegas Strip near Mandalay Bay hotel and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The couple, who were attending the music festival last night where a mass shooting occurred, found refuge in a nearby apartment and casino.
Ronda Churchill
AP Photo
This combination photo shows country performers, top row from left, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, and from bottom left, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire who took to social media to express their sadness after the mass shooting in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
File
AP Photo
Eric Paddock, brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, speaks to members of the media near his home, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel: "We are completely dumbfounded. We can't understand what happened."
John Raoux
AP Photo
A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
John Locher
AP Photo
A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
Chase Stevens
Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP Photo
A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP Photo
Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Authorities say Stephen Craig Paddock broke the windows and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
John Locher
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 frame from video, people leave the scene of a deadly shooting in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
Shawn Kilgore via AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting as a confoundingly repetitive American tragedy, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control. They spoke out on Monday, Oct. 2, the day after the worst shooting in modern U.S. history.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Rosa and Alan Duarte become emotional during a vigil at City Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. The vigil was held in honor of the over 50 people killed and hundreds injured in a mass shooting at an outdoor music concert late Sunday.
Gregory Bull
AP Photo
