Reed Broschart, center, hugs his girlfriend Aria James on the Las Vegas Strip in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a concert Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The couple, both of Ventura, Calif., attended the concert.
The Latest: Country star Aldean says his 'heart aches'

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 7:53 AM

LAS VEGAS

The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

4:45 a.m.

Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

Aldean wrote on Instagram that his "heart aches for the victims and their families."

Sixty-four-year-old Stephen Paddock rained bullets down on the tens of thousands of people who were watching Aldean perform. The attack killed 59 and wounded 527.

The country star pleaded for people to stand together and "stop the hate."

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack.

___

12:15 a.m.

Hospitals were overflowing with victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel.

Emergency personnel scrambled to deal with the aftermath of a Sunday attack by 64-year-old retired accountant Stephen Paddock that would kill 59 and wound 527.

Doctors say some of the gunshot wounds were so severe they knew they had come from high-powered weapons not usually seen on the street.

Concert-goers described scenes of horror and heroism.

One man grasped the hand of a dying stranger to comfort him as he died, unable to pull himself away despite the danger.

Many carried the wounded to their own cars to drive to the hospital where they waited in lines of ambulances at emergency rooms.

