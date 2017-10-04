Celebrities

Grant Park restoration cost after Lollapalooza tops $500,000

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 10:51 PM

CHICAGO

The cost of restoring Chicago's Grant Park after Lollapalooza earlier this year is now known.

The Chicago Park District will bill the music festival $515,000 to repair the park, about $60,000 more than last year. The first day of the festival was cut short by rain, adding to the damage to the grounds.

Restoring the park includes sod and soil work, irrigation repairs, shrub replacement and other repairs.

Officials say most of restoration has been done, but sod is expected to be laid after Sunday's marathon, which begins and ends in Grant Park.

The music festival is scheduled to return to Grant Park in August. A lineup has not yet been announced, but tickets are already being sold.

  Comments  

