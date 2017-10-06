Museum makeover in Santa Fe comes with contemporary twist

SITE Santa Fe opens the doors of a remodeled contemporary art museum to visitors on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in the rail yard district of Santa Fe, N.M. Contemporary art is getting a prominent new pedestal with the latest transformation of the former beer warehouse. The makeover by New York-based SHoP Architects adds a snack bar, museum shop, lecture hall, outdoor "sky terrace," educational workshop space and an admission-free introductory gallery. Morgan Lee AP Photo