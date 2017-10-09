Chelsea Manning finds a sympathetic crowd in NY appearance

In this photo provided by The New Yorker, Chelsea Manning, left, speaks to New Yorker writer Larissa MacFarquhar during an appearance at the New Yorker Festival on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in New York. Manning appeared before a largely sympathetic crowd at the annual festival, where she spoke about her life, her views, her transition to a transgender woman, and the circumstances surrounding her leaking of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks.

The New Yorker via AP

Patrick Butler