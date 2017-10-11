Celebrities

Suspected shoplifter jumps through comic book store window

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 2:53 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says a suspected shoplifter jumped through a window of a Times Square comic book store in an attempt to escape security guards.

Police say the man ran around the inside of Midtown Comics Tuesday afternoon before jumping through a window and falling two stories.

Witnesses say the bruised and bloodied man tried to crawl away, but was taken into custody. He's being treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

The comic book store says police are investigating and its staff is safe.

The NYPD says charges are pending.

