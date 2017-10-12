Hotel: Gunman shot at crowd seconds after shooting guard

More Videos 1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story Pause 1:06 Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 2:01 Who will start at guard for the Gamecock men's basketball team? 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 7:43 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bodycam footage shows the chaos as police try to locate Las Vegas shooter, evacuate citizens WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

