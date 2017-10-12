Celebrities

Pakistan's election body seeks arrest of opposition leader

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 5:02 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's election commission is seeking the arrest of the country's top opposition leader, cricket-star-turned-politician Imran Khan, on contempt charges.

Haroon Shinwari, a spokesman for the Election Commission, says its panel of judges issued an arrest warrant for Khan on Thursday.

He says the judges are also demanding the police bring Khan in for a hearing scheduled for Oct. 26.

Shinwari claims the commission has the constitutional right to issue arrest warrants. It issued a similar warrant last month but was rejected by the Islamabad High Court.

Khan's lawyer Babar Awan says he will again appeal the motion before the High Court.

The contempt charges raised by the commission judges stem from Khan's remarks earlier this year in which he purportedly said the commission was biased in favor of the government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

    Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death
VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School 0:55

VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief 2:00

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief

View More Video