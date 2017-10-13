AP PHOTOS: In Serbian village, violins are made with love

Different violins hanging on the wall in violin maker Jan Nemcek's work shop, in the northern Serbian village of Kovacica, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Nemcek picks up his own wood from the forest, cuts and dries it himself and then slowly and patiently moulds it into a musical instrument. Nemcek is a violin maker a rare one that makes violins the old way _ using no machines, but only his hands and tools. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo