Weinstein rebukes continue, brother says business continues

This combination photo shows Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2016, left, and his brother Bob Weinstein at the premiere of "Sin City," in Los Angeles on March 28, 2005. Harvey Weinstein was fired Sunday by the Weinstein Co., the studio he co-founded with his brother Bob, after a bombshell New York Times expose alleged decades of crude sexual behavior on his part toward female employees and actresses. File AP Photo