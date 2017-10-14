Motion Picture Academy expels movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revoked by its board. The decision was reached Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in an emergency session. It comes after recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein going back decades. The move by the Academy is virtually unprecedented. Photo by Jordan Strauss