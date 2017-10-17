Cowboys' Elliott gets another reprieve, will play vs 49ers

In this Oct. 1, 2017, photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Attorneys for Elliott are set for an emergency hearing in federal court in New York as they try again to stop the running back's six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday night, Oct. 16. Ron Jenkins AP Photo