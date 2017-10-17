Donna Karan begs forgiveness for Harvey Weinstein remarks

FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, Donna Karan attends the 2017 Urban Zen Stephan Weiss Apple Awards in New York. Karan says she is apologetic and embarrassed about the remarks she made last week that suggested sexual harassment victims were "asking for it" by the way they dressed. Her comments on a red carpet touched off outrage online in wake of allegations against fallen mogul Harvey Weinstein. Photo by Christopher Smith