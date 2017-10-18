Little Rock police arrest suspected 1st shooter at nightclub

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner speaks during a news conference Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at police headquarters in Little Rock, Ark,. about the recent arrest of a suspect in a July nightclub shooting. Investigators announced they had charged a 19-year-old with a variety of assault and battery charges following the melee inside the Power Ultra nightclub in downtown Little Rock on July 1. To the right is Jeff Reed, the local resident agent of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Kelly P. Kissel AP Photo