French actress Danielle Darrieux has died aged 100

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 1960 file photo, American actor Mel Ferrer and French actress Danielle Darrieux portray the roles of man and wife in a scene from the French film "L'homme a Femmes," based on Patrick Quentin's novel "Shadow of a Guilt", in Paris. Darrieux, a prolific French actress whose movie and theater career spanned eight decades, has died. She was 100. Max Micol, File AP Photo