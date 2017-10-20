Celebrities

Bobby Flay's Bar Americain in NYC to close early next year

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:12 AM

NEW YORK

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay says he will close his New York restaurant Bar Americain, a brasserie in midtown Manhattan, on Jan. 17, 2018.

Flay and his business partner Laurence Kretchmer said in a statement that renewing the lease for the restaurant would have required an expensive overhaul of the space. The New York Times reports the restaurant opened in 2005 and features American dishes like Kentucky hot brown sandwiches and fried chicken on its menu.

Flay and Kretchmer own the restaurant Gato which is also in Manhattan. The Bar Americain at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut will remain open.

