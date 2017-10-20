Brown orchestra conductor let go days before concert

Celebrities

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Brown University officials say their orchestra conductor has been relieved of his duties ahead of the upcoming weekend concerts.

The Providence Journal reports Brandon Keith Brown is no longer serving as a visiting assistant professor of music and orchestra conductor at the Ivy League school.

A university spokesman says she is not at liberty to disclose the details. Brown said Thursday he was unable to comment.

The Brown Daily Herald student newspaper reported orchestral students had complained about Brown's leadership. A member of the orchestra told The Journal that members felt "chastised and belittled at every rehearsal."

Brown had joined the university in May.

Daniel Harp, cello and chamber music teacher at the university, will take over as a guest conductor for this weekend.

