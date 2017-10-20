Bail set at $100K for 2 Polish band members in rape case

Rafal Piotrowski, 31, a member of the Polish metal band Decapitated, appears before Superior Court Judge John Cooney, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Spokane, Wash. The final two members of the Polish metal band Decapitated had bail set at $100,000 each Friday on rape and kidnapping charges after they were arrested for the gang-rape of a woman on their tour bus following a show last summer. The Spokesman-Review via AP Colin Mulvany