It's academic: Climate change, sea level rise?

Tom Ankersen, left, director of the Mesoamerican Environmental Law Program at the University of Florida, and David Godfrey, executive director of the Caribbean Conservation Corporation, will attend the signing ceremony of the cooperative agreement on sea turtle conservation between Nicaragua, Panama and Costa Rica that will occur during the inauguration events for the new Costa Rican president on Friday. Pictured in the foreground is a mount of a hawksbill turtle. Star-Banner via AP John Moran