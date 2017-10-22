Undated photo issued Sunday oct. 22, 2017, by Henry Aldridge and Son Auctioneers, shows a letter written by first class Titanic passenger Alexander Holversson, before the auction. The handwritten letter on embossed Titanic stationery written by Alexander Oskar Holverson while aboard the doomed RMS Titanic, on April 13, 1912 a day before the ship sank, sold Saturday Oct. 21, 2017, for 126,000 pounds
Undated photo issued Sunday oct. 22, 2017, by Henry Aldridge and Son Auctioneers, shows a letter written by first class Titanic passenger Alexander Holversson, before the auction. The handwritten letter on embossed Titanic stationery written by Alexander Oskar Holverson while aboard the doomed RMS Titanic, on April 13, 1912 a day before the ship sank, sold Saturday Oct. 21, 2017, for 126,000 pounds dlrs US 166,000) at auction in England.
Undated photo issued Sunday oct. 22, 2017, by Henry Aldridge and Son Auctioneers, shows a letter written by first class Titanic passenger Alexander Holversson, before the auction. The handwritten letter on embossed Titanic stationery written by Alexander Oskar Holverson while aboard the doomed RMS Titanic, on April 13, 1912 a day before the ship sank, sold Saturday Oct. 21, 2017, for 126,000 pounds dlrs US 166,000) at auction in England.

Celebrities

Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold at UK auction

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 8:39 AM

LONDON

A letter written by one of the Titanic's passengers a day before the ocean liner sank has sold for 126,000 pounds ($166,000) at an auction in England.

The handwritten note, on embossed Titanic stationery, was penned by first-class passenger Alexander Oskar Holverson on April 13, 1912 — the day before the ship hit an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic, killing more than 1,500 onboard.

Holverson, a salesman, was on the Titanic with his wife, Mary. He had intended to post it to his mother when they arrived in New York.

Auction house Henry Aldridge & Son, which specializes in Titanic memorabilia, said Saturday the letter was "the most important Titanic letter we have ever auctioned" because of its content, historical context and rarity.

In the letter, addressed to "My dear Mother" and stained with saltwater marks, Holverson described the Titanic as "a giant in size and fitted up like a palatial hotel." He added: "The food and drink is excellent."

In a poignant line, he also wrote: "If all goes well we will arrive in New York Wednesday AM."

The letter, one of the last known to have been written on board by the disaster's victims, was found in Holverson's pocket notebook when his body was recovered. It was later sent to his family.

His wife survived the disaster, Aldridge said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

    Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death
VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School 0:55

VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School

Betty Who performs at SC Pride 1:00

Betty Who performs at SC Pride

View More Video