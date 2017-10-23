38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment

FILE - In this Thursday, July 25, 2013, file photo, James Toback takes part in a panel discussion during HBO's Summer 2013 TCA panel at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Toback has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 30 women in a report published Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in The Los Angeles Times following the ongoing downfall of producer Harvey Weinstein. Photo by Chris Pizzello