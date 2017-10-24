FILE - In this July 21, 2015, file photo, author John Green attends the premiere of "Paper Towns" in New York. Green’s new novel, “Turtles All The Way Down” centers around a 16-year-old girl with obsessive compulsive disorder, like Green himself, but she’s thrust into the role of a teen detective trying to locate a missing billionaire while falling for his son.
After a best-seller, novelist John Green lays bare his mind

Associated Press

October 24, 2017 8:25 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

In his first novel since his best-selling "The Fault in Our Stars," young adult novelist and video blogger John Green wondered if he would ever be able to write another book.

He says he felt the pressure of a much larger audience and found inspiration in a mental disorder that he's living with but has long struggled to describe in his writing.

Green's new novel, "Turtles All The Way Down" centers around a 16-year-old girl who is obsessive-compulsive, like Green himself. She's thrust into the role of a teen detective trying to locate a missing billionaire while falling for his son.

Although Green has been dealing with OCD since childhood, he says he previously avoided writing about it because he was afraid of the effect it would have on him.

