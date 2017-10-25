Celebrities

US poker star Phil Ivey loses UK case; won't get millions

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 6:48 AM

LONDON

A British Supreme Court ruling says American poker star Phil Ivey used illegitimate means to amass 7.7 million pounds in winnings.

The court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling that Ivey cheated in 2012 by using a technique known as "edge sorting" to gain an unfair advantage. He and a colleague convinced the croupier to arrange the cards a certain way that allowed them to determine some of the cards being dealt.

Ivey said he won the money fairly playing Punto Banco baccarat at the Crockfords casino in London's posh Mayfair district.

Ivey has long been recognized as one of the top players in international poker.

