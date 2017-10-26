Thailand grieves in elaborate final goodbye to King Bhumibol

The symbolic urn is transported during the funeral procession of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. A ceremony in an ornate throne hall Thursday morning began the transfer of the remains of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej to his spectacular golden crematorium in the royal quarter of Bangkok after a year of mourning for the monarch Thais hailed as "Father." Kittinun Rodsupan AP Photo