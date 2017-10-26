Fats Domino dies at 89; gave rock music a New Orleans flavor

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2013 file photo, legendary musician Fats Domino is named "Honorary Grand Marshall" of the Krewe of Orpheus, the star-studded Carnival club that traditionally parades the night before Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Doug Parker, File AP Photo