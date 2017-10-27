FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. GLAD, the gay and transgender rights organization, is set to honor Holder with its annual "Spirit of Justice" award on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Boston.
Ex-AG Holder honored for advancing gay, transgender rights

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 12:19 AM

BOSTON

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is being recognized in Boston for advancing gay and transgender rights.

The nonprofit GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders is honoring Holder Friday evening with its 18th annual Spirit of Justice award.

GLAD organizers say Holder was selected "for his visionary leadership to advance civil rights and LGBTQ justice." The group says it's also recognizing him for his work on voting rights, criminal justice reform and examining racial bias in policing.

Holder was attorney general under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2015.

GLAD executive director Janson Wu says Holder has made the country "a better, more just place."

Previous recipients include ex-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Harvard Law School professor and former Justice Department official Laurence Tribe and LGBT activists Urvashi Vaid and Mandy Carter.

