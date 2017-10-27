Puppetry museum opens exhibit celebrating mascots

In this Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 photo, John Bell, director of The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, poses with items from the exhibit "Mascots! Mask Performance in the 21st Century," at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn. The exhibit of sports and commercial mascots opened this week and runs through Feb. 11, 2018. Pat Eaton-Robb AP Photo