As some New Orleans music stars fade away, others are rising

FILE - In this May 30, 2009 file photo, Fats Domino visits with Little Richard in a dressing room after Richards' performance at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert for Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo