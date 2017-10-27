Celebrities

Iconic dance venue in rural Cass County destroyed by fire

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:24 AM

ARTHUR, N.D.

An iconic venue for dances and concerts in rural Cass County has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters from Gardner, Arthur, Hunter and Grandin responded to the blaze Thursday afternoon at what is now known as Arthur's Burn. For decades it was known as Johnson's Barn.

The sheriff's office says the cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.

The barn hosted hundreds of events through the years. Area resident Dawn Moore tells KVRR-TV that the loss of the barn where she and her husband had their first date is sad. She calls it "part of the town, part of the history."

Cass County Sgt. Tim Briggeman calls the fire "tragic." A GoFundMe page has to been set up to help the owners rebuild.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

    Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death
VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School 0:55

VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

View More Video