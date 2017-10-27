New harassment claims against 'Game Change' journalist

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, author and producer Mark Halperin appears at the Showtime Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Halperin’s publisher has canceled the book he was to co-write about the 2016 election. Penguin Press announced Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, that the decision was made after learning of allegations of sexual harassment. Photo by Richard Shotwell