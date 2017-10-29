Celebrities

Viral photos of college student spurs modeling agency calls

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 8:15 PM

PLYMOUTH, N.H.

Two photographs of a New Hampshire college student that have gone viral on social media are bringing her dreams of becoming a model closer to reality.

Anok Yai (uh-NUCK yie) grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, and is a sophomore at Plymouth State University. The Boston Globe reports that a photographer took photos of her for his Instagram account about a week ago while she was at a homecoming event at Howard University in Washington. He said he was photographing people with nice outfits.

The photos had been liked more than 11,000 times by Sunday, and Yai said last week she's heard from three modeling agencies.

The biochemistry student says she's always been interested in fashion and art, but modeling was a dream she didn't think would ever happen.

  Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

    Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count.

