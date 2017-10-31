Celebrities

Appeals court lifts gag order in Comic Con court battle

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 4:03 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

An appeals court is lifting a gag order in a court fight over naming rights between two rival pop-culture conventions.

Organizers of Salt Lake Comic Con said Monday they're taking to social media once again to make their case against rivals in San Diego after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with them.

The panel decided an order barring Salt Lake's social-media posts about the case violated their freedom of speech. San Diego had argued their Utah rival's vigorous online posturing could taint the jury pool.

The order comes as the case heads for trial in late November.

Salt Lake co-founder Bryan Brandenburg says they're going to try crowdfunding to help pay legal bills topping $1 million.

San Diego did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

    Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death
VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School 0:55

VIDEO: Royal treatment for 'American Idol' contestant Lee Jean at Bluffton High School

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 3:30

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball

View More Video