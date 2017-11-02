Celebrities

UK seeks extradition of Manchester concert bomber's brother

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 5:37 AM

LONDON

British police are seeking the extradition from Libya of the brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber on murder charges stemming from the attack.

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the bomber, is in custody in Libya.

Police said Wednesday night that an extradition request was given to Libyan authorities earlier Wednesday.

Hashem Abedi is the brother of Salman Abedi, who set off the bomb during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 that left 22 dead and hundreds wounded.

Salman Abedi blew himself up in the attack.

Police say the warrant for Hashem Abedi relates to the murder of 22 people and the attempted murder of others.

The warrant was issued by a Westminster Magistrates' Court judge and approved by the Home Secretary.

